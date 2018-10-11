Ravens notes: Tavon Young's absence weakens team’s depth at cornerback

The Ravens had only four cornerbacks for Sunday’s 12-9 overtime loss at the Cleveland Browns, and their hopes of having every hand on deck for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans do not look optimistic.

Slot cornerback Tavon Young did not practice Thursday after participating in Wednesday’s session. Young, who made his first interception of the season against the Browns and has 17 tackles and two sacks, was listed in the team’s injury report Thursday as dealing with a hip ailment.

The defense has played the past three games without rookie cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), who sat out his second consecutive practice. The only healthy cornerbacks are Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Cyrus Jones (Gilman), who was re-signed Monday.

The other new absence at practice was running back De’Lance Turner, who is bothered by a balky hamstring. The undrafted rookie left Wednesday’s session early.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (right foot) missed his second straight practice.

Wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), Carr (knee), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring), free safety Eric Weddle (not injury related) and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (not injury related) practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday. Outside linebacker Tim Williams (right hamstring) was limited for the second consecutive day.

Jefferson’s near block

Rookie kicker Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal that fluttered through the uprights to propel the Browns to victory Sunday was partially blocked by the right hand of Tony Jefferson, the strong safety and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg said Thursday.

“Just coming out of my stance, I kind of slipped,” said Jefferson, who rushed in from right edge. “I think if I wouldn’t have done that, I probably would’ve had an even better opportunity to fully block it. I just didn’t get the job done.”

Rosburg, the team’s associate head coach, pointed out that while Joseph’s kick got through despite Jefferson’s hand, kicker Justin Tucker’s 48-yard attempt at the end of the second quarter was turned back by Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward.

“Their guy got four fingers on it, and our guy got three,” Rosburg said. “That’s the difference between winning and losing sometimes. That particular play turned out to be a huge factor in the game.”

Extra points

Ward’s block of Tucker’s field-goal attempt marked the third blocked kick or punt for the Ravens in the first five games, which Rosburg called “an unacceptable number.” “First of all, it was a really good play by their player,” he said. “He got a great get-off, and we had an edge issue. We just weren’t completely solid on our edge. We were a little too tight. By the time we punched, he was clear of us. It’s one of those situations where a matter of inches makes a huge difference.” … Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was pleased with Hayden Hurst’s NFL debut against Cleveland after missing the first four games of the season because of a stress fracture in his foot. “That first week, if you look at it, you have a rookie who has never played in a league game coming off of a major injury,” he said. “He was knocking a little bit of rust off last week, and then man, I was excited because he practiced really well yesterday. I think he’s on the [rise].” … The “Sunday Night Football” Bus will visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, 11 West Mount Vernon Place, on Friday at 3 p.m., Comcast and NBC Sports announced Thursday. More than 90 members of the club will get guided tours of the bus for a chance to use interactive displays and participate in photo opportunities. “Sunday Night Football” will also give the youth branded footballs to decorate and display. … A pair of Titans starters in inside linebacker Will Compton (hamstring) and strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) did not practice for the second straight day. Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan (foot) was upgraded to full participation after missing Wednesday’s session. Starting inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) was limited for the second consecutive day, and he was joined by former Ravens outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (foot).

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

