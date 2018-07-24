Ravens notes: Hurst leaves practice early; Kaufusi to make switch to outside linebacker

After Hayden Hurst missed three straight practices, uncertainty hovered over the Ravens rookie tight end’s well-being.

Walking onto the indoor practice field Tuesday, however, Hurst seemed keen on making up for time lost to a “soft tissue” injury. He immediately launched into work, tossing the ball with the quarterbacks and running routes alongside the wide receivers by the end zone.

But 30 minutes before the final huddle of the practice, Hurst was walking off the field with no apparent limp or injury. A day before, Harbaugh harped on how players coming out of college “aren’t as callused up as they used to be,” making them more prone to “things [that] start tweaking on them” after limited time in practice.

On Tuesday, the coach reversed course somewhat on Hurst and rookies.

“Trainers have a plan for him,” he said. “Hayden, it’s like I said yesterday, he’s doing every he can do. [Fellow rookie tight end] Mark Andrews, he’s doing everything he can do. … Young people are amazing. This generation is going to change the world, it really is. They’re smart, they want to work, they want to do the right thing — that’s been my experience.”

Kaufusi makes the switch

After a rookie season stymied by a broken ankle, Bronson Kaufusi rode the bench for the team’s final nine games and 13 overall last year. As a defensive end, he collected only five tackles and zero sacks.

Now the Ravens might have found a new role for Kaufusi.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brigham Young product stood in as an outside linebacker, a position the Ravens intend to keep Kaufusi at for the regular season. The 27-year-old had tinkered with the role Monday as well, taking a few snaps.

“It’s really good for me, being able to be out there on the edge, being able to rush the edge and also just rush inside,” Kaufusi said. “All those things coming into play, I love doing that. I can really get after it out there.”

Kaufusi could always get some outside help. His father, Steve, coached the defensive line at BYU from 2002 to 2016 and worked with the linebackers last season.

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

But the younger Kaufusi could feel a potential roster squeeze. The Ravens’ depth chart at outside linebacker is already crowded, with Terrell Suggs, Tyus Bowser, Za’Darius Smith, Matt Judon and Tim Williams already at the position.

This could be Kaufusi’s season to prove he belongs in the organization, though his rookie contract runs through 2019. Already, though, there’s been a change in his outlook.

“Putting me in a position of my strengths has been good,” he said. “With that move, I think it’s been going well so far, so I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

Extra points

After an inconsistent day Tuesday from Jackson, Harbaugh defended the No. 32 overall pick, saying: “It’s tough. There’s a a lot going on. We put in a bunch of new plays today. … It’s all new to him.” Harbaugh also praised a couple of “eye-opening” scrambles. … The Ravens have added additional parking passes for fans who wish to attend Ravens training camp. Online reservations can be made through the Ravens’ mobile app or at baltimoreravens.com/trainingcamp. … Cornerback Maurice Canady (knee) returned to practice after sitting out Monday.

CAPTION Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams talks about playing in a small college as well as his "Big Baby" nickname, (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams talks about playing in a small college as well as his "Big Baby" nickname, (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about injuries to the rookies and Ray Lewis' speech when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about injuries to the rookies and Ray Lewis' speech when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh