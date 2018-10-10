Ravens notes: Hayden Hurst working on ‘stuff I’ve got to clean up’

Hayden Hurst’s NFL debut in the Ravens’ 12-9 overtime loss at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday might not have been as successful as he had hoped, but the rookie tight end was happy for the opportunity to shake off some rust.

“Just getting used to the game speed again,” Hurst said of the biggest challenge he faced after being sidelined for the first month of the regular season after undergoing surgery Aug. 24 to repair a stress fracture in his foot. “Preseason speed and regular-season speed are different, different beasts. I felt like I did pretty good, handled everything pretty well. But again, there’s stuff I’ve got to clean up.”

Hurst, the organization’s first of two first-round picks in April’s NFL draft and the first tight end selected overall, was targeted twice and caught one pass for seven yards on 21 snaps. His playing time trailed those of fellow tight ends Nick Boyle (39 snaps), fellow rookie Mark Andrews (33) and Maxx Williams (27).

While expressing hope that his workload will increase in Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans, Hurst said offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and his staff will make the final call.

“Those were the plays that were called, and I’m going to run my routes and whatever I need to do to help the team win,” he said. “If it’s me blocking, if it’s me running two routes, that’s what I’ll do.”

Pierce feeling ‘good,’ but not practicing

Nose tackle Michael Pierce walked around the team’s locker room Wednesday morning without the boot he wore on his right foot on the sideline of Sunday’s game, the second in three weeks for which he was deactivated.

Asked how he felt, Pierce replied, “I’m good.” But he followed that up by acknowledging that he would not participate in practice later that afternoon.

Besides Pierce, cornerbacks Brandon Carr (knee) and rookie Anthony Averett (hamstring), wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring), free safety Eric Weddle (not injury related) and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (not injury related) did not practice, according to the team’s injury report.

Outside linebacker Tim Williams returned to practice with his right hamstring wrapped after sitting out last week’s stretch of practices and being ruled out against the Browns. He was limited Wednesday, as was rookie running back De’Lance Turner, who left practice early with a hamstring ailment.

The Ravens lost to the Browns 12-9 in overtime in Cleveland.

Extra points

Running back Alex Collins, who wore a brace on his right knee during practice, declined to link the injury to his underwhelming numbers of 57 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns. “I wouldn’t necessarily say it limited my ability because I play through injury or [even] if it’s bothering me a little bit,” he said. “If I can go full-speed or full-go, it may limit me a little bit, but I wouldn’t let it hold me back. … They were just wanting to make sure that I would be able to go full-go on Sunday, and it wouldn’t bother me and just protecting it a little bit. It just bothered me a little bit, but not too bad.” … When middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and Titans running back Derrick Henry clash Sunday, it will be a meeting of two former Alabama standouts. But Mosley, whose senior season in 2013 was Henry’s freshman year, is still a little miffed that he was unable to bring down Henry on a pass play that helped Tennessee convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 win Nov. 5, 2017. “I still owe him from last year because they had a big third-down conversion at the end of the game,” Mosley recalled. “I tried to knock down the stiff arm, and he broke the tackle on me. I have to make sure that this time, I don’t let him get a big play. But it’s always fun watching former teammates, especially going against them on the offensive side because you don’t really get to play against them as hard as you can [in practice]. It’s always a good thing seeing your former teammates in the league.” ... Tennessee practiced Wednesday without a trio of starters in inside linebacker Will Compton (hamstring), left tackle Taylor Lewan (foot) and strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow). Wesley Woodyard (shoulder), another starting inside linebacker, was limited.

CAPTION Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco talks about how strange it is for him to line up at wide receiver when rookie QB Lamar Jackson comes into the game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens returner/cornerback Cyrus Jones talks about returning again to the Ravens and the opportunity of playing against his former high school teammate Darius Jennings. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

