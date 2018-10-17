Ravens rookie cornerback Anthony Averett back at practice Wednesday

Anthony Averett practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, making his first appearance on the field since injuring his hamstring Sept. 20 during a practice, and the rookie cornerback acknowledged feeling frustrated by the first major injury of his career.

The absence of Averett, who has sat out the past four games, has left the defense with only four healthy cornerbacks in starters Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey, reserve Jimmy Smith and slot cornerback Tavon Young. The former Alabama standout said he does not feel like he is too far behind his teammates.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a lot to catch up on,” he said. “A lot of it is mental work. I feel like that’s what I need the most anyway. I know physically, I feel like I’m there, but mentally, I can always watch film. And I do. I still watch film and go to all the meetings because I’m a part of it. So I don’t think I’m going to miss too much.”

CAPTION "The third (down) and 18, is all timing we practice that all last week," said Willie Snead on his connection with QB Joe Flacco. "We're not perfect yet, when you're with Drew (Brees) he's been in the system he's been doing it." (Kevin Richardson) "The third (down) and 18, is all timing we practice that all last week," said Willie Snead on his connection with QB Joe Flacco. "We're not perfect yet, when you're with Drew (Brees) he's been in the system he's been doing it." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the two keys to the Saints' success, Drew Brees and Sean Payton. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about the two keys to the Saints' success, Drew Brees and Sean Payton. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

In addition to Averett, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring) was limited. Wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) and free safety Eric Weddle (not injury related) did not practice.

Extra points

The Ravens are getting close to having to make decisions on whether to activate wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL) and cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) from the physically-unable-to-perform list. Although he did not provide an update on each player’s progress, coach John Harbaugh said, “I would say they’re all progressing just as we expected. They’re in good shape, and we’re going to have some options with those guys. So that’s going to be a big plus for us.” … After three consecutive road games, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is looking forward to playing at M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since Sept. 23, when the team beat the Denver Broncos, 27-14. “We don’t have to travel,” he said. “We get to play in front of our home fans, so that’s going to be exciting. It feels like it’s been forever since they got the opportunity to see us play.” … The New Orleans Saints practiced without one starter in wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (knee). Two starters in left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and left guard Andrus Peat (head) were limited, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (concussion) participated fully.

The Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans in Tennessee.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun