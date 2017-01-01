Ravens notes: What will it take for Brandon Williams to return next year?

In what could be his final game with the Ravens, nose tackle and pending free agent Brandon Williams made three tackles. He finished with 51 for the season.

"Only time and God can tell if I will return to the Ravens," Williams said. "I appreciate what the Ravens have done for me, especially Ozzie Newsome and John Harbaugh. We'll just see how it goes."

Asked if he wanted to stay in Baltimore and if he would give the Ravens a hometown discount, Williams smiled and said: "Hey, my hometown is St. Louis."

Mosley hurt: Despite the game having no playoff implications, Ravens coach John Harbaugh stuck to his vow of playing all his healthy starters. All of them, but Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, appeared to exit the game without any significant setbacks.

Mosley hurt his left leg while trying to make a tackle on Bengals running back Rex Burkhead late in the fourth quarter. He was later taken by cart to the Ravens' locker room, where he was further examined. Mosley said he believes he sustained a calf strain, but he'll have an MRI taken to determine the severity.

"Nothing that's going to require surgery or anything," said Mosley who walked out of the locker room with a large boot on his left leg. His participation in the Pro Bowl later this month is certainly in jeopardy.

Raven milestones: Several Ravens set personal milestones on what was an otherwise poor offensive effort. With four catches for 33 yards, wide receiver Mike Wallace eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2011.

Flacco threw for 267 yards Sunday and finished the season with a career-high 4,317 passing yards. That is the most in a single-season in franchise history, surpassing Vinny Testaverde, who threw for 4,177 yards in 1996

"I'm sure 20 years down the road, nobody will really remember what the season was exactly like, but those things don't really mean too much to me," Flacco said. "I'd rather be sitting here at 12-4 with a division championship in my mind and going on to the playoffs and play next week or maybe not playing next week but playing two weeks from now. I don't feel too much about it."

Tight end Dennis Pitta set a single-game franchise record for a tight end by catching 11 passes for 91 yards. He also finished the season with a career-high 729 receiving yards.

"It's just kind of a weird feeling right now. We obviously didn't play the way we wanted to today, so we're walking out disappointed," Pitta said. "When you talk about records and things like that, they don't mean a lot right now. There's just so much disappointment that you feel. I'm sure some day when I'm able to kind of look back and see that, it would be cool. But right now, it's obviously not something I'm super excited about because of the way the game and the season ended out."

Reynolds scratched: Ravens wide receiver Keenan Reynolds will have to wait to make his NFL regular-season debut. Promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Friday, the former Navy quarterback was among the Ravens' seven inactives for the season finale.

In promoting Reynolds when they did, the Ravens made sure he'll be on their roster heading into next season. If he ended the season on the practice squad, Reynolds, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, would have been able to sign a reserve-future deal with another organization.

The Ravens' other six inactives were running back Javorius "Buck" Allen, wide receiver Vince Mayle, tight end Crockett Gillmore, offensive linemen Rick Wagner (concussion) and Ryan Jensen, and linebacker Lamar Louis.

End zone: The Ravens have now lost five games in a row in Cincinnati. … Strong-side linebacker Elvis Dumervil registered a third-quarter sack, leaving him with 99 for his career. The Ravens sacked Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton once and finished with just three sacks over the past four games. … Ryan Mallett relieved Flacco late in the fourth quarter and was 1-for-2 with an interception. … Safety Eric Weddle left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but he returned in time for the Ravens' next defensive series. … Running back Jeremy Hill (knee) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee/concussion) were among the Bengals' inactives. … With the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC West, the Ravens are now assured of playing a road game next season against the Oakland Raiders, the second-place team in that division.

