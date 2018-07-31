Ravens offensive lineman Nico Siragusa pragmatic about one-year anniversary of serious knee injury

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of Nico Siragusa’s traumatic knee injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season. Athletes would rather avoid the types of major ailments that can threaten careers, but the Ravens offensive lineman is plainspoken about that disappointment.

“It is what it is,” he said recently. “It happened. I’m over it. I don’t look back on it. It helped me mature. I’m just looking forward to having a healthy year and seeing what happens.”

A year ago, Siragusa’s hopes of making an impact in his first year in the NFL after being selected in the fourth round of the draft were dashed when he tore all three major ligaments in his left knee during practice. The rehabilitation process kept him off his feet until the team’s minicamp in June.

“It was tough at first, but I’ve been around a lot of good people, and they helped me to stay in the right state of mind,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt and come back. So it was going to be a grind, and I knew there were going to be ups and downs and setbacks. I just stuck with it and came out healthy.”

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman wears braces on both knees as a precautionary measure, but said he has no reservations about his left knee. He said he is moving much better than he did during minicamp.

“I’m still coming back,” he said. “It’s my [10th] practice, a full-go from the injury. So I’m still coming back and easing into it and getting all the feel back. It’s a feel game when you’re playing on the O-line and what it’s like to do an outside zone block, what it’s like to do a down block, pass blocking, counter. It’s just getting the feel back, but I feel like I’m doing all right. I’ve just got to get better every day.”

Offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris likes what he has seen from Siragusa, who is listed as Alex Lewis’ primary backup at left guard and is also taking repetitions at center.

“For having a limited offseason program, I think he’s doing a very nice job,” D’Alessandris said. “He’s playing two positions, and his growth is continued growth. So each day he’s growing and developing, and that’s where we are at this stage.”

