No Ravens among NFL's top 50 sellers in player merchandise

Katherine Fominykh
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Not even drafting one of college football’s most exciting players could help Ravens merchandise sales crack the NFL’s elite.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson was not among the top 50 players for all league-licensed products sold from March 1 to May 31, nor were any of his new teammates, according to the NFL Players Association. The tally includes everything from jersey sales to bobbleheads and wall decor.

Which isn’t to say Ravens fans aren’t excited about Jackson. In May, Jackson was sixth overall in sportswear retailer Fanatics’ rookie jersey sales. According to the NFLPA, he fell to No. 22 for the period of April 1 to June 23, just behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and just ahead of Rob Gronkowski.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts also were not represented on the NFLPA’s top-50 list. Of that group, only the Chiefs made the playoffs last season. The Ravens have missed the postseason the past three years.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had an NFL-high six players in the top 50, followed by the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, who all had three.

Established veterans dominated merchandise sales, with only five rookies cracking the top 50. New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley, at No. 4 overall in sales, was the only newcomer to crack the top 10. Behind him were New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (No. 20), Cleveland Browns quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield landed (No. 30), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 38) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (43).

Topping the list was Super Bowl winner Nick Foles. Eagles teammate Carson Wentz was No. 3, just behind Patriots star Tom Brady. Former Maryland star and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs checked in at No. 37. Here’s the full list:

1. Nick Foles, Eagles

2. Tom Brady, Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, Giants

5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliot, Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

10. Derek Carr, Raiders

11. Antonio Brown, Steelers

12. Marcus Mariota, Titans

13. Zach Ertz, Eagles

14. Jason Witten, Cowboys

15. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

16. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

17. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

18. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

19. Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars

20. Sam Darnold, Jets

21. Von Miller, Broncos

22. Khalil Mack, Raiders

23. Julio Jones, Falcons

24. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

25. Cam Newton, Panthers

26. Drew Brees, Saints

27. J.J. Watt, Texans

28. Richard Sherman, 49ers

29. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

30. Baker Mayfield, Browns

31. Adam Thielsen, Vikings

32. Julian Edelman, Patriots

33. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

34. Brandon Graham, Eagles

35. Alvin Kamara, Saints

36. Matt Ryan, Falcons

37. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

38. Josh Allen, Bills

39. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

40. Derrick Henry, Titans

41. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

42. Deshaun Watson, Texans

43. Shaquem Griffin, Seahawks

44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

45. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

46. Fletcher Cox, Eagles

47. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

48. Eli Manning, Giants

49. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

50. Todd Gurley, Rams

