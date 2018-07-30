Sometimes mistaken for Marlon, Myles Humphrey seeking identity, roster spot with Ravens

It has already happened a couple times during Ravens training camp.

Rookie linebacker/defensive end Myles Humphrey has walked over to sign autographs for children after a practice and has been mistaken for Marlon Humphrey, the second-year cornerback.

“After practice when we sign autographs, people tell me, ‘Humphrey, you’re my favorite player!’ ” Myles Humphrey said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know if you’re talking about me or Marlon. But I’m taking it.’ There’s no relation there to my knowledge. But I have been mistaken for Marlon a couple times.”

Although the last names are identical, one would think that Myles Humphrey’s 6-foot-3, 238-pound frame would distinguish him from Marlon Humphrey’s 6-foot, 197-pound stature. But the case of mistaken identity ranks low among the undrafted rookie’s priorities as he attempts to carve out a role on the defense.

So far, Humphrey has lined up at defensive end and inside and outside linebacker. That would seem to be a lot for a first-year player, but he said he welcomes the mix of responsibilities.

“I’m just glad I can play multiple positions,” he said. “A lot of guys come in, and they only get a shot at one position. With me, they’re kind of giving me a chance to play on the edge, whether that’s as the SAM outside linebacker or a defensive end or an inside linebacker. So I feel like that’s pretty good for me. I’ve just got to make the most of my opportunities.”

Humphrey, who grew up in nearby Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, graduated from Division II Shepherd as the program’s all-time leader in sacks (40) and totaled 59 tackles, 12 ½ sacks and four forced fumbles as a redshirt senior last season. The Ravens are stacked at linebacker and defensive line, but Humphrey is hoping that his versatility will play in his favor.

“If the coaches trust me to play at multiple positions, that’s a better opportunity for me to make the team,” he said. “They can plug me in anywhere that they want. So I just have to stay focused and sharpen my technique and just dominate.”

