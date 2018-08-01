Maurice Canady back to playing outside cornerback for Ravens

Maurice Canady was one of several Ravens teammates who welcomed back Tavon Young with open arms in the offseason. For Canady, the enthusiasm was partially rooted in the return of someone he called “one of my best friends.”

The other reason? Young’s presence also meant that Canady would be able to move from the slot cornerback role that he filled as Young’s replacement last season and line up as an outside cornerback. Canady is embracing the change in position.

“I would definitely say that is my natural fit,” the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Canady said after Tuesday’s practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills. “Obviously, it fits my structure as well, being that I’m pushing 6-2. So I’m excited.”

When Young tore the ACL in his left knee June 1, 2017, the defense used a rotation of Canady, Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine Sr. at slot cornerback. Canady, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, finished with a career-high 24 tackles (19 solo) and one pass breakup, but said returning to the outside means he gets to return to a familiar approach and strategy.

“You’ve got to use different techniques,” he said. “You’ve got to know a lot more in the slot. You’re basically synchronized with the whole defense when you’re in the slot. When you’re a corner, you’re pretty much on an island and it’s your best against the other man’s best. So it’s definitely different.”

Asked if moving to outside cornerback brings added pressure, Canady replied: “I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. It’s you against yourself. If you do your technique well, you will have a great day.”

Canady’s versatility is valued by the team. A few weeks ago, secondary coach Chris Hewitt called Canady “a third starter,” and coach John Harbaugh echoed that sentiment.

“He does a really good job in the slot, too. But with Tavon in there, we can push Maurice outside,” Harbaugh said. “That gives us the flexibility to move him out there and play him out there. That’s why he’s playing out there. But he can also play safety, so he’s a very versatile player. But we need the help outside. He gives us depth out there. I think he’s a starter. So he’s doing a good job.”

Canady made perhaps his best play of training camp during Tuesday’s session. He shadowed wide receiver DeVier Posey and broke up a pass thrown by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, tipped the ball again and came down with the interception.

Canady, who sat out the organized team activities in May after undergoing surgery on his knee, said he feels more comfortable in his third year as a pro.

“Things have definitely slowed down for me,” he said. “I’m not so itchy to make a play. I’m just letting the plays come to me, and I’m doing my assignments. So I’m excited about this upcoming year.”

CAPTION Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about being back in the NFL and serving as a big brother to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about being back in the NFL and serving as a big brother to rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson talks about adjusting to the NFL and learning the playbook. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson talks about adjusting to the NFL and learning the playbook. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun