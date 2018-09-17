Ravens re-sign LB Albert McClellan, put CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve

The Ravens announced Monday that they have re-signed linebacker Albert McClellan, an eight-year veteran whom the team waived earlier this month.

The signing comes after star inside linebacker C.J. Mosley left Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a bone bruise, which can sideline players for several weeks.

Coach John Harbuagh is expected to address McClellan’s signing and Mosley’s injury at his weekly news conference Monday.

McClellan joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2010 and became a key player on special teams. But because of his age (32), injury history (he missed all of last season with a torn right ACL) and salary ($1.25 million base), he became expendable with the emergence of undrafted rookie linebacker Chris Board.

In finalizing the season-opening 53-man roster, Harbaugh had said cutting McClellan was one of the harder decisions and that the team could bring him back later in the year.

The Ravens also announced Monday that they have put cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh) on injured reserve. The oft-injured Canady, whom Harbaugh praised through training camp, was hurt in Week 1 and missed Thursday’s game.