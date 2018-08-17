Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady leaves practice with 'not serious' muscle strain

About the only things the Ravens could’ve complained about after Friday’s joint practice with the host Indianapolis Colts was a passing rainstorm and a seemingly late hit on rookie running back De’Lance Turner.

But with Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady’s early exit, concern tends to persist, even if coach John Harbaugh called his injury “not serious.”

Canady left about 40 minutes into practice, flexing his right leg for a period after a one-on-one drill. Afterward, Harbaugh called it a muscle strain. The Ravens’ nearly barren injury report remained otherwise untouched.

CAPTION "I definitely think you can come out here and see that we have been doing a good job," said Joe Flacco when asked about the excitement surrounding the offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "I definitely think you can come out here and see that we have been doing a good job," said Joe Flacco when asked about the excitement surrounding the offense. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's preparation to practice with the Indianapolis Colts. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about the team's preparation to practice with the Indianapolis Colts. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“I think he had some kind of a strain of some sort, so we'll just have to see how that responds right now,” Harbaugh said. “I don't know exactly what happened, but that's the only one we had.”



Canady has drawn praise in Baltimore and outside it through the preseason. About two weeks ago, Harbaugh said he thinks Canady’s a starter, and after the Ravens' 33-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, he made Pro Football Focus' preseason Team of the Week.

But talent has never been the problem. As a rookie in 2016, the sixth-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve in early October with a hamstring injury. Early in training camp last year, after an impressive offseason, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery on a cartilage tear. He did not return until early November.



