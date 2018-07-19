Ravens treating guard Marshal Yanda carefully after shoulder surgery

Conventional wisdom suggested that the Ravens placed right guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to bounce back from the left ankle that he fractured in the third quarter of the second game of last season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17.

But coach John Harbaugh revealed after the team’s first practice of training camp Thursday afternoon that the six-time Pro Bowler underwent an operation on his shoulder shortly after the end of the season, and that development is the reason behind the 33-year-old’s absence.

“Marshal is a situation where he had his shoulder worked on, I think, at the end of January, early February, somewhere in there,” Harbaugh said. “If we were playing a game, he probably could play – as tough as he is. But we’re probably going to be very cautious of that and just kind of do what’s best to get him ready for September. There really is not a timetable. I would say no hurry at this point.”

Without Yanda, the starting offensive line consisted of Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Alex Lewis at left guard, Matt Skura at center, James Hurst at right guard and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. When Yanda is healthy, he will likely return to his customary right guard spot, and Hurst and Brown will compete for the starting right tackle position.

Asked if the ankle was still a hurdle for Yanda, Harbaugh replied, “There’s no issue anymore with the ankle injury.”

In other injury-related news, two rookies in tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Greg Senat were two of three unexpected players missing from Thursday’s opening session. Harbaugh said Andrews, the team’s third-round choice in May’s NFL draft, is dealing with a “muscle tissue issue” and Senat, the second of three sixth-round selections, is expected to be sidelined for one to three weeks by an undisclosed injury suffered at the end of minicamp.

The other unexpected absence was rookie center Alex Thompson, who did not report to camp. His status for camp is uncertain.

In addition to Yanda, wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL), cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) and tight end Vince Mayle (high ankle sprain) are on the PUP list.

