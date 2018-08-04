Ravens guard Marsal Yanda off PUP list, not expected to play Thursday

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has passed his physical and is off the physically-unable-to-perform list, coach John Harbaugh announced Saturday.

Yanda, 33, suffered a season-ending left ankle fracture Sept. 17, but Harbaugh said early in training camp last month that Yanda underwent an operation on his shoulder shortly after the end of the season. He said the team would be "very cautious of that" and work on preparing the six-time Pro Bowl selection for the regular season.

“He’s starting to work his way in,” Harbaugh said Saturday. “That’s a huge plus for us. We’re excited about that.”

Harbaugh said he doesn’t expect Yanda to play in Thursday's preseason game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

