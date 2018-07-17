Ravens guard Marshal Yanda on physically-unable-to-perform list, could still return in training camp

In a precautionary move, the Ravens placed standout right guard Marshal Yanda on the physically-unable-to-perform list before the start of training camp this week.

Yanda, 33, is the team’s third-longest-tenured player, trailing only outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and punter Sam Koch. Yanda’s six Pro Bowl invitations are second only to Suggs’ seven among current Ravens.

Yanda fractured his left ankle during a 24-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium. He was placed on injured reserve two days later, ending his season after just two games.

ESPN, which first reported the news, said the move occurred Monday. Veterans report to training camp Wednesday, and the first full-team practice is Thursday.

Yanda’s availability for training camp has been unclear. Although coach John Harbaugh had said in January that Yanda would be “ready to go long before” training camp, the lineman did not take part in offseason workouts.

The silver lining is that the Ravens will open camp at least a week earlier than 30 other teams because of their participation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 2. So Yanda has plenty of time to work his way back from the PUP list.

Players on the PUP list can be activated and resume practicing at any time during training camp. Players still on the PUP list by the beginning of the regular season must sit out the first six games.

The Ravens also placed defensive end Brent Urban (Lisfranc foot injury), wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo (upper leg muscle), linebacker Bam Bradley (ACL), cornerback Jaylen Hill (right ACL, MCL) and tight end Vince Mayle (undisclosed) on the PUP list, according to ESPN.

