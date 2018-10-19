Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey injured thigh Thursday; status vs. Saints uncertain

Ravens starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey injured his thigh in practice Thursday, coach John Harbaugh said, and his status for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is uncertain.

Humphrey was listed on the injury report for the first time this season as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Harbaugh said Friday that the injury is “getting worked on. We'll just see how it goes at this point.”

He declined to say whether the injury was of greater significance given the opponent. The Saints lead the league in scoring (36 points per game) and are third in passing yards per game (320.8); Humphrey is the team’s top-rated corner and No. 24 overall in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Yeah, we just don't talk about that stuff,” Harbaugh said. “We're ready to just move on. If he's there, he's there. If he's not, he's not, and that's how you do it. It's not something you give too much thought to. That's how the league works.”

If Humphrey is unavailable — he was not present for the special teams portion of the walk-through Friday open to reporters — Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr would start at corner for the Ravens. The Ravens also could get back rookie cornerback Anthony Averett, who was upgraded to limited in practice this week for the first time since a hamstring injury sidelined him entering Week 3, and can deploy returner Cyrus Jones (Gilman) in the secondary.

The unit already has survived a stretch without a presumed starter, going 3-1 while Smith served a season-opening four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

“We're not showing our hand,” Harbaugh said of not commenting further on the status of Humphrey or guard Alex Lewis (pinched nerve). “On the other side of the coin, it's really not a big deal. I mean, guys get hurt. Guys for both teams play, guys don't play, guys come back. It's part of the process. We've done well with injuries, we've been very blessed so far this year, and we're not worried about that.”

