Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews inspires fellow Type 1 diabetics to follow their dreams

So personal that Caden wanted to change his number in football to No. 81, Andrews’ number at Oklahoma. (Too late, they were told. Caden settled by changing his lacrosse number to No. 81.) For as long as he has had the disease, he has worn it like a helmet sticker, a mark of pride, Connie said. Not once has Caden, 9, missed a day of school because of complications. While his mother is still a little squeamish around needles — “I have passed out so many times,” she said, laughing — he is precocious in his self-care. Between games in August, he tested his blood sugar and gave himself an insulin shot on the sideline. His teammates looked on, almost in awe. “It's just funny to see his teammates are like, 'Man, you just gave yourself a shot.' He's like, 'Yeah, no big deal,' ” Connie said. “I think in a way, he kind of likes it. It's like: 'I'm tough.' ” In many ways, it has been easier for the family to manage his disease than the stigma around it. When Connie and her husband, Jason, signed Caden up for football in second grade, the local league pushed back. He was a diabetic, and to league officials that meant his health was a liability. Caden’s team had already started practicing, and the coach went to the league with his case. Caden didn’t slack, he said, not on the field, not in his blood-sugar management. He would not be a problem. He deserved to chase his dream. “If our coach hadn't stood up for us,” Connie said, “there would've been a fight.” Connie laughed before clarifying: She would’ve been the one to start it. Jeremy Kopcsik / Handout Griffin Kopcsik with Kendall Simmons, a former NFL guard who also has Type 1 diabetes. Griffin Kopcsik with Kendall Simmons, a former NFL guard who also has Type 1 diabetes. (Jeremy Kopcsik / Handout) The more you know On Superhero Day at Griffin Kopcsik’s elementary school in Morris County, N.J., some kids will show up in Spider-Man T-shirts. Others will dress up as Superman. Griffin represents the G Force. So does a team of friends who wear their support across their chest. Griffin has told his father, Jeremy, that it “sucks” to be 9 years old and diabetic, but he is the diabetic who could perhaps best explain why the disease should not be a 9-year-old’s kryptonite. His father’s tales of Griffin’s heroics are already legion: » In first grade, when he was diagnosed, Griffin stood up in front of a roomful of first-, second- and third-graders and talked about the disease. » Every time the Kopcsiks meet someone for the first time, Griffin will bug his dad. “Did you tell them? Did you tell them?” Jeremy recalled. “Like, he wants people to know that he has Type 1.” » In 2017, G Force raised $18,741 at the JDRF One Walk, the most of any participant in the Type 1 diabetes advocacy and research organization’s New Jersey Metro and Rockland County Chapter. Bill Kinloch / Handout Will Kinloch of Mount Airy in a Ravens jersey after the team took Mark Andrews in the 2018 NFL draft. Will Kinloch of Mount Airy in a Ravens jersey after the team took Mark Andrews in the 2018 NFL draft. (Bill Kinloch / Handout) There is no way to conquer the disease, not yet anyway, so Griffin does the next-best thing. He refuses to live in fear of it. From meal to meal, shot to shot, day to day, he confronts his diabetes with a confidence that makes his father at once proud and confused. Because if a prepubescent kid who has to be cautious around cupcakes can be a powerful voice, why can’t others? For other diabetes-stricken families in their community, Jeremy said, it’s like “it doesn't exist.” “Those are kind of a head-scratcher for us,” he said. “We've always been very open about it and we figure that the more people that know what Griffin’s going through and what he's experiencing on a daily basis, the more they're willing to help and the more that he feels normal, really.” It’s why Jeremy, a born-and-bred New Jerseyan and New York Giants fan, looks to Andrews and others like him. He wants to be able to point to the TV on a fall Saturday or Sunday and tell Griffin, “See this guy? He has diabetes.” The point isn’t that Andrews is an NFL-caliber athlete; Griffin is one of the area’s better swimmers and lacrosse players for his age, Jeremy said. “It's more just to show that there's nothing holding [him] back,” he added. “You can be whatever type of person that you want to be. The fact that you have Type 1 diabetes is just an impediment to what you ultimately want to be, but there's no excuses. … I don't ever want him to be, like, 'Oh, I can't keep up,' or, 'I'm struggling because of Type 1.' In my book, that's just not acceptable.” Griffin can change only so much. Not long after his diagnosis, he and his family were somewhere in the South, Jeremy said, out at a restaurant for dinner. Griffin wanted the pasta. Jeremy and his wife asked their waitress how many carbohydrates were in the meal; they couldn’t administer his insulin without calculating how much to give. The waitress, not knowing the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes — obesity and inactivity typically cause the latter — assured the family not to worry. All Griffin had to do was get more exercise and start eating better, she said. Then he’d be all right. Jeremy’s wife couldn’t have been madder if she’d spat in their drinks; he still doesn’t know how she kept it together. He does know how the community can do better. Griffin’s an open book about his diabetes, and that helps. But others must share their stories, too. “The more they know about Type 1, the better it is, not just for Griffin,” he said, “but for the entire Type 1 community as a whole.” If expectations around the Ravens’ three new wide receivers are dangerously high, they seem to match what Michael Crabtree has been telling John Brown and Willie Snead IV. “Crab tells me every day, ‘We’re going to be doing something serious this year,’ ” Snead said. “And I believe it, too.” While... Sources of inspiration Long before he was the father of a diabetic son, Bill Kinloch was the diabetic son of a father who just wanted to help. Bill grew up in Pennsylvania, and he played hockey. After Bill was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 8 years old, his father and grandfather reached out on his behalf to perhaps the state’s most famous diabetic. Bill’s a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, but for a little while, Philadelphia Flyers legend Bobby Clarke, one of the game’s greatest captains and a diabetic since his adolescence, was his pen pal. “That's what struck a chord with me,” Bill said. Will, Bill’s son, is 8 now, too, and five years into his own diabetes diagnosis. Born premature with his twin, Tenley, in 2010, Will also has cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects his movement, and alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. Will doesn’t have his own Bobby Clarke. With his parents’ help, he has a roster of them. When the Detroit Pistons were in Washington to face the Wizards several years ago, Bill and Will went to a pregame meet-and-greet with Pistons forward Charlie Villanueva, who also has alopecia. Will got a photo with him.

A few years later, a friend gifted Bill tickets to a Washington Capitals game against the Arizona Coyotes. Max Domi wore No. 16 for the Coyotes, and for a reason familiar to Bill: Domi was diabetic, and that was the number Clarke had worn. Bill and Will headed down to ice level before the game, and Will held up his glucose meter along the glass. Domi saw it, and Will got a puck. Handout From left, Kathy Catterton, Sarah's mother; Emily Catterton, Sarah's sister; Sarah Catteron, who has Type 1 diabetes; and Barry Catterton, Sarah's father, at her graduation from Towson University with a master's in education last year. From left, Kathy Catterton, Sarah's mother; Emily Catterton, Sarah's sister; Sarah Catteron, who has Type 1 diabetes; and Barry Catterton, Sarah's father, at her graduation from Towson University with a master's in education last year. (Handout) When the Ravens drafted Andrews in April, Bill’s father texted him right away — Bill’s family, Pennsylvania roots aside, is one with both Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers fandoms. When they listened to Andrews’ appearance on the “Diabetes Connections with Stacey Simms” podcast this summer, neither Andrews nor Will knew what a Berger Cookie was. Ultimately, Will’s curiosity got the best of Bill. Will got a cookie. “I was like, 'Well, you probably shouldn't,' but I've since bought them and regret buying them to this day,” Bill said, laughing. “He said, 'But, Dad, when I'm low [in blood sugar], this would be great.' I was like, 'Yeah, you're right.' ” Will participates in special-needs hockey, but his cerebral palsy means it is unlikely he will compete at the levels his father did. Bill knows this. As a teacher at Oakdale Middle School in Mount Airy, he also knows that exposing children to new ideas, new possibilities, can broaden their conception of what is possible. "Just seeing this person and being able to communicate with him, I think, is so huge," he said. "To be able to talk to that person, one on one — I'd like to see this person on TV, but he's just like me. He has to check his blood sugar." Villanueva, Domi, Andrews — they all have something Will does, too. They've been sources of inspiration, Bill said, in-the-flesh reminders that there are no limits on what Will can do. Well, almost no limits. Will has read that Domi has a therapy dog for his diabetes, Bill explained, chuckling. He doesn't know whether he can get that for Will, too. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Brtittany Britto and Sarah Meehan see how far they can stretch $20 at M&T Bank Stadium with their new reduced prices this season. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on the excitement of starting a new season and getting back on the field. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on the excitement of starting a new season and getting back on the field. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) A platform to educate Barry Catterton’s daughter, Sarah, came to him about seven or eight years ago with what she thought were symptoms of diabetes. She’d learned about the disease in a nutrition class, and the warning signs seemed to be playing out in real time. Barry and his wife “kind of blew it off,” he said. Sarah’s the worrying type, they had reasoned. There was little precedent in the family’s medical history. Only when her health did not improve was Sarah taken to see the doctor. Her blood sugar was high then, but only a little. A week later, she saw a general practitioner. Her blood sugar was much worse, four or five times higher than the advised level. She was sent to the emergency room. She’s needed insulin ever since. Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp and preseason practices. “It was fortunate,” said Barry, who knew what it meant to be unfortunate in such a case. About 17 years ago, he said, the daughter of a close family friend died. As her health worsened, the flu was blamed. Later, they realized they’d erred. Her Type 1 diabetes had not been diagnosed. It’s difficult now for Barry to consider what might’ve happened had Sarah’s doctor visit been put off another week. “Getting the diagnosis is very difficult to hear, and seeing your child have to do the testing multiple times a day and do injections. That’s what they need,” he said. “And then you think about the alternative and you feel blessed.” Sarah is 26 now, an elementary-school teacher in Parkville who calls her mother almost nightly to catch up and texts with her father about the Ravens. When they drafted Andrews this spring, Barry pointed out the team’s new diabetic to her. About two weeks after Andrews was picked, Barry tweeted at him: “Thank you for inspiring my daughter who is a huge @Ravens fan and a [Type 1 diabetic]! You are now her favorite Raven.” At Halstead Academy, where Sarah teaches kindergarten, she has helped those too young to even have a favorite team. Last year, Barry said, Sarah encountered a recently diagnosed diabetic about to start school. The child’s mom was nervous, wary of the care of strangers. She assured the mother: “I’m here to help, too.” “When you have the disease, you think you’re the only one,” Barry said. “Mark has the opportunity, the platform, to educate people on the disease, to help raise funds for a cure, help to raise research for advances in technology and just to educate people a little bit so that people have a better understanding of it, so they understand the difference between Type 1 and Type 2. They don’t just hear diabetes and assume, well, you did that to yourself by not eating well or not exercising. “I think it’d be helpful to Sarah for all those reasons, to feel like, ‘Hey, I’m not the only one.’ ” jshaffer@baltsun.com twitter.com/jonas_shaffer