Ravens' Ray Lewis finds out Saturday if he's part of Hall of Fame's Class of 2018

In 1996, Jonathan Ogden was the first player selected by the Ravens in the NFL draft. He was chosen fourth overall. In 2013, he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced the same weekend the Ravens won their second Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Ray Lewis, drafted 22 spots after Ogden in the first round in 1996, played five more seasons than Ogden. But he is expected to join him in the Hall of Fame when the Class of 2018 is announced Saturday.

Two first-round picks in 1996, two Hall of Famers for the Ravens.

