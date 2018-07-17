With no deal signed, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell could miss at least one Ravens game

The last time the Ravens saw Le’Veon Bell, the running back had just finished carrying the Pittsburgh Steelers to victory — again.

Now, after Bell and the Steelers failed to meet Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline to hash out a long-term deal, the first-team All-Pro is threatening to hold out — again.

Bell’s reported threat to sit out the first half of the season could be good news for the Ravens, who are scheduled to face the Steelers in Week 4 and again in Week 9. If Bell indeed misses the season’s first half, he’ll miss the rivals’ first meeting and be in questionable shape for their second.

In two games last year, Bell had 48 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns and 13 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. His agent confirmed Tuesday that Bell will skip training camp and report before Week 1 to sign his franchise tender, and Bell indicated Monday on Twitter that it won’t be long before he’s back on the field.

kfominykh@baltsun.com

twitter.com/katfominykh