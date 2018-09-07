With Ravens drafting Jackson as successor to Flacco, a recent history of teams drafting their future QBs

In 2004, the Washington Redskins gave a seven-year, $43 million contract to a quarterback described by one unnamed AFC general manager as “on his last legs.” The next year, late in the first round of the NFL draft, Washington took his heir apparent.

It was business as usual in the league. For as long as there have been significant financial investments in the most important position in football, there have been backup plans. And while Mark Brunell’s much-criticized trade and Jason Campbell’s much-heralded arrival in Washington shortly thereafter have only faint echoes in Baltimore, where the Ravens are grooming Lamar Jackson to one day succeed longtime starter Joe Flacco, the Redskins’ turbulent transition underscores at once the difficulty and importance of securing a peaceful transition of power.

In both Brunell’s entrance and in his exit, Washington proved incapable. During a disappointing 2004, until a hamstring injury proved too debilitating, the former Jacksonville Jaguars star started over Patrick Ramsey, a first-round pick himself two years before. The next season, Brunell, now healthy, led the Redskins to a 10-6 record and the divisional round of the playoffs, their first postseason appearance since 1999.

“There was no question that Mark was our starter that season,” said former Redskins safety Matt Bowen, now an NFL analyst for ESPN.

But then, quickly, he wasn’t. In 2006, Brunell turned 36. His quarterback rating improved. The team’s record did not, and Campbell, the latest first-round pick, started the final seven games of the season. Brunell never again played for the Redskins, who cycled through five starting quarterbacks, three coaches and two team executives over the next five seasons, making the playoffs just once.

Even through the Ravens’ recent downturn, team brass has remained as entrenched as Old Bay on Baltimore restaurant tables. Steve Bisciotti is still the owner. John Harbaugh is entering his 11th season as head coach. Longtime general manager Ozzie Newsome’s right-hand man, Eric DeCosta, already has been named his successor. Age is just a line in their team biographies.

For the 33-year-old Flacco, who has started all 16 games in every season but one since 2008, it is a consideration. He has averaged about 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions since his age-30 season, closer to Brunell than Tom Brady, and the Ravens are 40-40 since he was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVII, a record incommensurate with his enormous contract.

When Jackson was taken No. 32 overall in the draft this year, Newsome acknowledged they were “building for the future” with the Heisman Trophy winner. But, he added, “In order for us to win this year, we need Joe Flacco.” The question that could define the franchise’s next decade is simple: for how much longer?

“Without question, Joe's going, 'Yeah, I'm a Super Bowl quarterback. I showed you what I can do and what I'm capable of,' ” Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner said recently. “And I think the Ravens, by drafting [Jackson], aren't necessarily saying he's not. But they're just saying we haven't seen that guy in a couple of years, so we have to start playing this to wonder, 'Was that just a great Super Bowl run that we had with a great team? Or are we going to get a quarterback that can carry us to some more Super Bowls?’ ”

Top quarterback picks are like lottery scratch-offs: You don’t get one just not to play it. Since 2000, 11 other NFL teams have added a first-round quarterback to a depth chart with a seemingly sure-thing QB1. None of the veterans’ reigns lasted longer than three years.

The list of hits and misses at the position is not so much a history lesson as a reminder that the fortune-telling ability of NFL decision-makers is sometimes no different from tarot card readers’: