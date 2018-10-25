Cam Newton admires Lamar Jackson's 'wiggle.' The Ravens QB covets the Panthers star's jersey.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put the ball from his first career NFL touchdown Sunday in his “man cave.” He’s already eyeing the next entry.
“Cam jersey,” the rookie said Thursday, smiling. “I'll need an autograph, too.”
It has been a 24-hour span of mutual admiration between Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton and the Ravens backup, both of them Heisman Trophy winners, two dual-threat quarterbacks set to face each other Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.
On Wednesday, Newton said he envied Jackson’s running ability.
"He's got a little bit more life in his legs than I do. A little bit more wiggle. I'll be trying to take some notes out of his book," Newton told local reporters. "Very, very exceptional talent Lamar is. I've been watching him for a long time."
Jackson said before the NFL draft that he modeled his game after two “superheroes”: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Newton, the league’s 2015 Most Valuable Player.
Jackson started to fall for Newton during his days as a star at Auburn. He called him “my Heisman brother” — Newton won college football’s top individual honor six years before Jackson did at Louisville — and was surprised to hear Newton single him out with praise.
He hasn’t traded jerseys postgame with an opponent yet. That might change Sunday.
“Hopefully, I get his jersey after the game,” he said. “I wish I could give him mine, but I'm a rookie, so I don't know how that goes. … We'll have to see. I've got to talk to the equipment manager.”