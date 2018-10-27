Ravens QB Lamar Jackson relishes limited opportunities as he nears midpoint of rookie season

In an average game at Louisville last season, Lamar Jackson attempted 33 passes and carried the ball 18 times.

In seven games as a backup quarterback with the Ravens this season, he's played 59 snaps total.

Though Jackson has evolved into a dependable short-yardage threat, he knows Joe Flacco is the true pilot of the team’s offense. Which raises a practical question: If you rarely get to do your job, how do you know you're improving at it?

If Jackson is uncertain about his progress as he nears the midpoint of his rookie season, he's not letting on. He knew the deal coming in, and besides, he's not given to self-doubt.

“I have a good sense of where I am right now,” he said Thursday.

The Ravens are trying to make the playoffs in 2018, and in Flacco, they have a quarterback who's performing well enough to facilitate those ambitions. It's entirely possible that will be the case in 2019 as well.

It means Jackson's big-picture progress is not the coaching staff's week-to-week priority. He's more like a special project, assigned to the team's first-year quarterback coach, James Urban.

“I don’t think it’s as much of a factor right now,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said as he looked ahead to Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. “He does extra work during the week with James, from the long-term development part of it. But really now, we’re just getting ready to try to win games.”

It’s an unusual position for a player who dominated national highlight reels in college and who ranks as arguably the most important person in the Ravens’ story going forward. But Jackson has avoided any awkwardness by operating with humility at every turn.

Harbaugh said before the season that he fully expected Jackson to be active on game days and to be a part of the Ravens offense. And he’s been good on his word, using the rookie in every game so far.

The Ravens deploy Jackson in a fairly narrow way, sometimes as a decoy but usually with the option for him to either carry the ball or hand off.

Aside from the Ravens’ season-opening blowout of the Buffalo Bills, in which Jackson played for much of the second half, his workload has hovered between two snaps (in Weeks 3 and 6) and nine snaps (Week 4 in Pittsburgh).

On the 29 snaps he’s played since the opener, he’s carried the ball 13 times and attempted two passes. Only once, on a 22-yard scamper in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, did he truly break free. But he’s become an important short-yardage option for offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

“I like it,” Jackson said of those high-stakes carries. “I like it when the pressure’s on. It’s pretty cool for me that they’re relying on me to do it.”

Last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, when the Ravens needed to punch the ball in from the 1-yard line with eight seconds left before halftime, they turned to the rookie. He converted for his first NFL touchdown.

That ball already occupies a place of honor in his man cave.

“It’s really nothing written in stone,” Harbaugh said, expounding on the size of Jackson’s weekly role. “I think it’s just like anything else — it’s more art than science. I think as much as possible, within reason, if that makes sense — because we have a quarterback who’s playing at a high level … Joe is playing at a very high level. I don’t want to lose sight of that. We try to do the best we can to put both of those guys in there in ways that help us score points and move the ball and things like that.”

Generally, when Jackson comes in the game, Flacco lines up at wide receiver. Though the 11-year veteran has poked fun at his role on those plays, fears that he might become frustrated with Jackson’s usage have proved unfounded.

Like most of the coaches, he’s not focused on Jackson’s overall progress as a quarterback. But he expressed a growing confidence in Jackson’s utility for this season.

“Obviously, I don’t get to see him at quarterback and doing those kinds of things in our offense, but in terms of how we’re progressing as an offense with him involved, I think we’re definitely starting to do some good things and make a real impact on games, for sure,” Flacco said.

Opposing coaches have said Jackson creates an extra problem for them as they prepare for the Ravens.

“Oh yes, most certainly,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “The young man is a dynamic, explosive player. He’s a threat whenever he’s on the field, so you have to account for him, and then you have to account for where the other quarterback lines up.”

But others, such as Fox analyst and former Dallas Cowboys standout Daryl Johnston, have questioned the value of putting both Jackson and Flacco on the field.

"When you do these special packages with quarterbacks that have a unique skill set at the position like Lamar Jackson has, you really do reduce your odds because you're really playing 10 on 11,” Johnston told Baltimore radio host Glenn Clark last week.

Regardless, Jackson feels he’s grown closer to Flacco, the man he might one day succeed.

“Joe’s funny,” he said. “I don’t know if y’all know that. But I’m always laughing. He’ll be saying little stuff.”

Jackson said he doesn’t monitor the progress of the other four quarterbacks selected in the first round of this year’s draft — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. He’s the only one of the five not to have started at least four games. But he’s also the only one playing for a winning team.

Though it’s become the norm for first-round quarterbacks to be thrown into the fire, Jackson said he’s content to help where he can as he continues to develop his craft.

That’s where the extra sessions with Urban and fellow reserve quarterback Robert Griffin III come in.

“Man, is he working hard,” Mornhinweg said. “James and he … and ‘RG’ go down there after practice for, man alive, 20 or 30 minutes in most cases, and work the quarterback part of it.”