Third Eye Blind to help Ravens usher in 2018 season

Third Eye Blind is the headline performing act for the Ravens’ Countdown to Kickoff Party on Sept. 7 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, the team announced Monday.

Known for hit singles like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be,” Third Eye Blind will also perform songs from the band’s upcoming album, “Thanks for Everything,” which is set to be released Aug. 24.

The San Francisco band will be joined by The Struts, who are on tour with the Foo Fighters. The United Kingdom rock band, whose new single “Body Talks” is from its upcoming album, will play in Dewey Beach, Del., on Sept. 6 before making its way to Baltimore County.

Before the bands perform, the Ravens Countdown to Kickoff TV Special will air live from the fairgrounds from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WBAL-TV. Current and former Ravens players, the team’s cheerleaders and mascot Poe will make appearances, and there will be interactive games for fans. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Click above to see a photo and quick recap from each Ravens game during the 2017 season.

The festivities will precede the Ravens’ regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance for regular admission and $35 for the reserved pit. Tickets, which are standing room only, can be purchased at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Kickoff.

