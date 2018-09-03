Ravens rookie Kenny Young (knee) is 'day-to-day,' leaving depth at inside linebacker shaky

Kenny Young picked up the first start of his NFL career in the Ravens’ preseason finale Thursday. Whether the rookie inside linebacker will be ready for his first regular-season game is still to be determined.

Four days after Young injured his left knee in the first half against the Washington Redskins, forcing him out of the game and into a brace, coach John Harbaugh said he did not have an update on the fourth-round pick’s health ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“We’ll see how he does,” Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. “Probably day-to-day is the best way to describe it. We’ll see how he looks today [at practice] and how he looks Wednesday and Thursday and see if he’ll be ready to go Sunday.”

Young finished the preseason second on the Ravens in total tackles (21) and solo stops (14) and had a sack and two quarterback hits. His availability could be crucial for a defense that has only three other inside linebackers: projected starters C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor and undrafted rookie Chris Board.

The Ravens last week traded Kamalei Correa, who had experience at inside linebacker but mainly played outside, to the Tennessee Titans and on Saturday released 32-year-old inside linebacker Albert McClellan. But Harbaugh indicated that McClellan, who also was a key cog on special teams, could return to the fold.

“We’ve been through a lot together, all of us with Albert and the coaches and everything,” Harbaugh said. “There doesn’t need to be a lot said. It’s understood, the reasons why. There’s no doubt he can still play. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get him back in a couple of days or a couple of weeks or whatever happens. I’m sure he’ll be playing somewhere this year. He still can play.”

CAPTION Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was found injured in East Baltimore and hospitalized at Shock Trauma. Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was found injured in East Baltimore and hospitalized at Shock Trauma. CAPTION "I couldn't feel my fingers at first, so I went to the sideline and waited until I got motion back in my arm," said Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste after he injured his arm in the game against the Redskins. (Kevin Richardson) "I couldn't feel my fingers at first, so I went to the sideline and waited until I got motion back in my arm," said Ravens cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste after he injured his arm in the game against the Redskins. (Kevin Richardson)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun