Foot in the door: Rookie Kenny Allen hopes a Ravens education kick-starts his NFL career

Kenny Allen has tasted stardom.

As the rare player who could handle both kicking and punting duties with aplomb and as a Michigan boy starting for Jim Harbaugh’s super-hyped college football machine, he was living big this time last year.

But he harbored no illusions that the luster of his college days would translate to an immediate starting job in the NFL. Allen is, after all, a kicker. And life is rarely that straightforward for his kind.

So here Allen stands on a balmy June morning in Owings Mills, taking copious mental notes on the activities of Ravens punter Sam Koch and Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker, aka two guys he has zero chance of beating out for a roster spot.

Allen, who turned 23 on Saturday, is essentially in graduate school. He’s learning the intricacies of a craft he’d only barely begun to master in college. And he’s hoping the sterling reputation of the Ravens special teams program will earn him a longer look in a different NFL city. This isn’t a far-fetched notion. It worked for New Orleans Saints placekicker Wil Lutz just last season.

Allen, who’s primarily working as a punter with the Ravens, understands exactly what he’s doing in Baltimore.

“You look at the track record they have for special teams here, the coaches they have, the guys they have here, is there a better staff and better group in the country?” he says. “Being able to learn from those guys and take those types of things in, it’s the best thing I could ask for. You look at the track record of guys in recent years who came though and learned. Now they’re off with other teams living their dreams.”

Graduate-level education

Koch and Tucker, in turn, embrace their roles as professors, even if teaching a rookie free agent isn’t their primary concern.

“First and foremost is making sure we get ready,” Koch says. “But the time that we have left to spend with him, we want him to succeed just as much as we want ourselves to succeed. I think what we provide here is we pay attention to every detail. I’m not sure what people do everywhere else, but we have one of the greatest kicking coaches in Randy Brown. And he’ll cut up the film to a T to make sure we’re doing every single thing with the best technique possible.”

Adds Tucker: “I think we do an excellent job of being scrutinous in our work to where, when one of us sees something, we say something. We talk about it, and no one’s opposed to constructive criticism. Especially for rookies, it’s a rite of passage. You have to break them down to build them back up.”

Tucker went through it himself, sitting in an office with Brown and special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg as they picked apart his technique for 2 1/2 hours on his second day of training camp in 2012.

“I think Kenny’s doing a great job of buying in,” the All-Pro kicker says. “And that’s what important.”

The lanky, 6-foot-3 Allen acts as Koch’s shadow, watching every step the 11-year -veteran takes on the practice field.

“For a punter coming in, you’ve got the obvious, the best example of what it means to be a professional in Sam,” Tucker says. “He’s got a refined, specific technique that he’s worked on for years. You get to benefit from seeing that every day, and you have to take advantage of it.”

Pipeline to the pros

Rosburg keeps an eye out for talented young kickers and punters in all corners of the football world. He prides himself on teaching them up, regardless of their job prospects in Baltimore. His rigor paid off in a big way in 2012, when the Ravens signed Tucker as an undrafted free agent out of Texas and the rookie beat out Billy Cundiff. Tucker, of course, has become the best kicker in the league and a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Before Tucker there was Steven Hauschka, an undrafted free agent who’d kicked for one year as a graduate student at North Carolina State. The Ravens brought him in to share duties with Matt Stover and he eventually became a Pro Bowl kicker for the Seattle Seahawks.

Graham Gano and Robbie Gould also spent time with the Ravens before going on to become long-term starters in other cities.

Lutz’s experience last year loomed large for Allen when he chose a team. The Ravens signed Lutz out of Georgia State and kept him around almost all summer before waiving him Aug. 29. From there, they pivoted immediately to helping him get a job somewhere else. Coach John Harbaugh praised him to Saints counterpart Sean Payton when the teams played each other in their final preseason contest. Brown, one of the most respected kicking gurus in the sport, also worked the phones on the rookie’s behalf.

New Orleans gave him a tryout and when he nailed it, they released veteran Kai Forbath. Lutz went on to make 28 of 34 field goals and earn All-Rookie honors.

He often gushed about his summer apprenticeship with the Ravens.

“To be going [to Baltimore] was the best thing that’s happened to me,” he told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Through the whole process they told me, if you’re not our guy, you’re going to be someone else’s. I trusted them. I did everything they taught me to do.”

Such results have become points of pride for the Ravens, even if they don’t directly benefit the team on the field.