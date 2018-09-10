Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon’s availability unclear for Thursday’s game

The Ravens might have to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night without running back Kenneth Dixon.

Dixon injured his knee while rushing for a 1-yard gain with 1:36 left in Sunday’s 47-3 thrashing of the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium and limped off the field and into the locker room. Before the injury, he led the offense in carries (13) and rushing yards (44) on 22 snaps and scored a touchdown.

Dixon did not practice Monday, and neither did cornerback Maurice Canady, who battled a thigh ailment last week. If Dixon is unavailable for Thursday, the team would have only two healthy running backs in Alex Collins and Buck Allen. Undrafted rookies Gus Edwards and De’Lance Turner are on the practice squad.

Coach John Harbaugh did not seem especially worried about tangling with Cincinnati with only two running backs.

“We’ve done it before,” he said after practice. “We just have to see how it plays out. Both he and Canady had some nicks in the game, and we’ll probably know more in the next couple of days.”

Canady made two tackles on defense and two tackles on special teams on 35 combined snaps. He had been dealing with a thigh injury that earned him a questionable designation before Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot) continued their absences.

Cincinnati practiced without two starters in defensive end Carlos Dunlap (calf) and middle linebacker Preston Brown (ankle). Starting left guard Clint Boling (foot) was limited, while two more starters in tight end Tyler Eifert (back) and cornerback William Jackson (shoulder) practiced fully.

