Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa begins roster push with interception

Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa is among the former high draft picks fighting for a job on the team this year, and he helped his case with a first-quarter interception Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.

Correa ripped the ball away from a Bears receiver and returned the pass from Chase Daniel 19 yards to set up a field goal.

Correa was a second-round pick out of Boise State in 2016, but he underwhelmed as a rookie and then failed to beat out Patrick Onwuasor for a starting job in 2017.

The Ravens hope to unlock his potential by moving him back outside, where he was projected to play coming out of college. They want to see him play more instinctively, something he did on his interception against the Bears.

