Ravens kicker Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Even when Justin Tucker isn’t perfect, he’s still among the NFL’s best.

The Ravens kicker on Wednesday was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after hitting a pair of 52-yard field goals in the team’s 27-14 win Sunday over the visiting Denver Broncos.

Tucker had a 43-yard attempt blocked in the second quarter, ending his streak of 23 consecutive made field goals, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday the NFL all but confirmed the team’s belief that the Broncos’ Justin Simmons had violated league rules by jumping over the line before snuffing out the kick.

The honor is the eighth all time for Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Also Wednesday, the Ravens re-signed defensive back Robertson Daniel to their practice squad and released defensive end Myles Humphrey in a corresponding move. The team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

CAPTION "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) "We thought it was leverage. We didn't think you could jump over the line there," said John Harbaugh on the block field goal. "The official had an explanation for it. It's a new one - I hadn't heard it." (Kevin Richardson) CAPTION "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "We tried to run the ball out there in the second half, and that's what we had to do, and that's exactly what we should have done," said Joe Flacco when asked about having an effective running game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

