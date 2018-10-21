All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker’s miss on a game-tying extra-point try in the final seconds of the Ravens’ 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday drew a lot of attention on Twitter.
What they're saying about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's missed extra-point attempt
Baltimore Sun staff
