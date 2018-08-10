Crossover episode: John Harbaugh quotes 'The Office' in Ravens news conference

Maybe it was because his daughter is a teenager and has possibly Netflix-binged every episode of “The Office” at least twice.

Maybe it was because his younger brother was making his own pop-culture waves Thursday night.

Or maybe it was because, in the course of a blowout like the Ravens’ 33-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams, your mind tends to wander to far-off places like Scranton, Pa.

Whatever the reason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, when asked about the improving health of his team, invoked Michael Scott at Thursday’s postgame news conference.

“Well, I think we should just leave that alone, you know?” Harbaugh said. “It's like the dugout [during a no-hitter in baseball] — you know where I'm going with that? You know, you kind of just leave some things alone sometimes. Not that we're superstitious. How's the old saying [by] Michael Scott: 'I'm not superstitious. But I am a little stitious.' "

It was as if he were channeling Michael Scott himself.

No word on whether Harbaugh also has a “WORLD’S BEST BOSS” mug on his desk.

Browse photos of Ravens practice at the team's mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer