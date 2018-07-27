Which Ravens quarterbacks will play in Hall of Fame game? John Harbaugh knows but is staying mum

Coach John Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice that he knows which quarterbacks will play in the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. But he declined to share the details.

“We have that set,” he said. “I never really talk about that. We just go do it. But we have the quarterback rotation set, and then we’ll organize the rest of it in the next day or two. They’ll be some guys who won’t play in that game, probably you might guess the guys who haven’t practiced as much that first week.”

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Three players who likely will sit out that game are rookie tight end Mark Andrews (muscle tissue), rookie offensive tackle Greg Senat (unspecified) and cornerback Bennett Jackson (undisclosed) — all of whom did not practice Friday for at least the fourth consecutive time.

The outlook for running back Kenneth Dixon and left guard Alex Lewis is cloudier. Dixon missed his second straight practice because of a hamstring ailment, while Lewis did not take part in Friday’s session due to what is believed to be related to the left ankle injury he sustained Monday.

Rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and guard Randin Crecelius left practice for unspecified reasons. But defensive tackle Brandon Williams returned Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session for undisclosed reasons.

The team will have three more practices before the preseason game against the Bears, and Harbaugh sounded as if he wished he had more time.

“We need all the practice we can get,” he said. “We’re not preparing for this game. We’re just preparing to be the best team we can get. Every practice day we get is valuable. It’s a camp game — it’s not an in regular season game. It’s a camp game. It’s like a practice. So we’ll go out and play it, and we’ll learn and get better from it.”

CAPTION Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith talks to media after training camp on Tuesday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith talks to media after training camp on Tuesday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley talks to media after training camp on Tuesday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley talks to media after training camp on Tuesday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun