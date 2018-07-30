Health no longer an issue for Ravens QB Joe Flacco — who catches two passes Monday

A back injury sidelined Joe Flacco until the final day of preseason a year ago and may have contributed to one of his worst seasons as a professional. But that issue appears to be a distant memory for the Ravens quarterback.

Flacco has been moving around well in training camp this summer, and his mobility was on display in Monday morning’s practice at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills when he caught two passes, including one that he pulled in with only his right hand. Both passes drew some of the loudest applause from the fans who attended the session and maybe some smiles from a coaching staff seeking to find ways to incorporate rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson into the offensive fold.

“I remember him coming out — a big guy, big arm,” offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. “But then once you dug into the film, holy smokes! He’s really a good athlete, especially for his size, and then he showed that throughout his career. I’m so jacked up because this is the first time he’s been healthy — in what, a couple years — in camp, and you can see it. You can see it both on the field, and you can see it on the film. So he’s healthy. That’s a good thing. His athleticism shows up just a little bit, even in practices.”

Browse photos of 2018 Ravens training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Although the 6-foot-6, 245-pound Flacco has expressed his wariness about plays where he is not under center — he once famously described the Wildcat formation as “a high school offense” in 2013 — he has taken part in several trick plays this preseason. The Ravens may deploy some of those plays in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears, but Mornhinweg acknowledged that there is a delicate line between putting NFL defenses on their toes and revealing too much.

“There are two philosophies to the thing — and I’ve done it both ways — where you show very little, and so they don’t quite know what to prepare for, or you show them so much that they have a hard time preparing for it,” he said. “We’ve got five [preseason] games, and it’s hard not to show much and give the fellas a chance to have some success. So we’ve got to show a little bit here throughout this preseason. We’ve got the staff here. The offensive staff has a pretty good plan, and it’s not set in stone, so we can make adjustments for all five games.”

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about a local fallen soldier after practice and the progress the Ravens are making in training camp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about a local fallen soldier after practice and the progress the Ravens are making in training camp. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis "I don't care where they put me at center, guard, tackle, tight end or quarterback," said Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis. Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis "I don't care where they put me at center, guard, tackle, tight end or quarterback," said Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun