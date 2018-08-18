Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey says Joe Flacco 'sucks.' The Ravens quarterback doesn't care.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was unsparing in his comments toward some of the NFL’s highest-profile quarterbacks.

He called Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen "trash." He said Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger is "decent at best." Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck? "I don't really think he's that good." The Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, the league's Most Valuable Player in 2016: "Overrated."

And then there was Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP who has fallen on hard times of late.

“Just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks,” Ramsey told GQ. “I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

In his first comments since the interview’s publication, Flacco was Joe Cool. He’d seen the quote. He said it didn’t bother him.

“I don’t really have much of a comment,” he said Saturday, after the second of the Ravens’ two joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts. “I don’t really care. There’s plenty of people out there saying things. Just add one more to the list. No big deal.”

In 2016, Flacco was 29-for-40 for 214 yards with two interceptions in a 19-17 win at Jacksonville. In London last season, Flacco was benched after going 8-for-18 for 28 yards and two interceptions, one of which Ramsey claimed in the Jaguars’ 44-7 blowout victory.

Flacco was interested in taking bites elsewhere Saturday. With the Ravens set for a team dinner at Indianapolis’ popular St. Elmo Steak House, he was asked to predict the bill.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be, even with only a couple of drinks, it’s got to be at least 15 grand,” he said. “I don’t really know. We’ll see. I’ll set it [the over-under] at 15. I think it’s probably going to end up being over, but I don’t know if it’s going to be 20.”

Cornerback Maurice Canady, who left Friday’s practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a minor muscle strain, did not practice Saturday. … Linebacker Alvin Jones was the only other absent Raven on the team’s active roster.

