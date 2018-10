The Ravens waived cornerback Darious Williams to make room to add cornerback Jimmy Smith to the 53-man roster Saturday, the team announced.

Williams, 25, is an undrafted rookie out of Alabama-Birmingham. He appeared in three games during his rookie season and recorded no statistics.

Smith, 30, returns to the roster after sitting out the first four games of the season for what the NFL deemed “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors” toward a former girlfriend.