During four-game suspension, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he got 'personal life' in order

Over his four weeks away from the Ravens, Jimmy Smith lived the life of a parent, a fan and an NFL cornerback awaiting the end of his four-game suspension.

He had an engagement party with his fiancee. They celebrated her second pregnancy. He went to high school and college football games. He threw the remote in anger when the Ravens couldn’t make a play on TV. He worked out in Dallas.

But mainly, after the NFL announced Aug. 21 that it had found evidence of “threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors” by Smith toward a former girlfriend that “showed a pattern of improper conduct,” he said he got his life straightened out.

He said that legally, he could not comment on his suspension. But he was happy it was over.

“You guys all know I've done this different ways, obviously, but it's extremely hard,” the oft-injured Smith said in his first public comments since August. “This one was a little bit different in the sense [that] I'm a lot older now. You get time to kind of recalibrate personally and I guess everything, when you think about life. But this time, it gave me an opportunity to really sit down and just get that love back, get my body back, get my mind, my personal life, in order.”

The Ravens have not needed Smith, but they will welcome him back. Their pass defense is the fourth best in the NFL without a cornerback who last season was among the league’s best.

Smith was not surprised. In fact, he’d predicted it during the preseason.

“They're ballers,” he said. “We've got a good defense. Our offense is what I was keying on most, obviously. It was great to see them out there jelling, making plays, but extremely proud. We're 3-1 right now going into the second quarter of the season. I couldn't be more happy.”

Or more eager to get started. He said he awoke at 6 a.m. Monday and waited to head to work in Owings Mills. The Ravens had beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers the night before, and he didn’t think the facility would be open for early birds. So he arrived at 8 a.m.

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Thursday that Smith looked “fine” at practice Wednesday, his first since his ban ended, and was encouraged that the 30-year-old wasn’t sore afterward.

But Smith said the only way to get into “football shape” is to play football. Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his first chance.

“I was devastated for the simple fact that I'd be missing games,” he said. “It sucks to miss games. I feel like I let my team down. So that part of it, yeah, it hurts. Really hurts.”

