Scouting report for Ravens-Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London

RAVENS PASSING GAME: The Ravens opened things up a bit on offense last week and Joe Flacco was sharp. He has been intercepted in eight straight games dating to last year, the longest current streak in the NFL. Flacco completed 20 of his 25 passes against the Cleveland Browns last week to backs or tight ends. The Ravens want to get Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman involved and take more deep shots. The patchwork offensive line will have its hands full against an aggressive Jaguars front.

JAGUARS PASSING GAME: Young quarterback Blake Bortles nearly lost his job during the preseason. That talk has quieted somewhat but the former first-round draft pick hasn’t looked a whole lot different than he has in previous years. He’s completing 56.4 percent of his attempts and he’s averaging only 6.33 yards per throw. The Jaguars lost their top receiver, Allen Robinson, to a season-ending knee injury. The Jaguars offensive line was considered a problem but the unit has only allowed two sacks in two weeks.

EDGE: RAVENS



***

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: True to their offseason vow, the Ravens have been committed to the run through the first two weeks, and they’ve had decent success. Their 74 rushing attempts are the second most in the league, just one behind the Denver Broncos. Their 293 rushing yards are behind only the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a challenge for those numbers to continue without Marshal Yanda, but the Ravens believe they have three diverse backs in Terrance West, Buck Allen and Alex Collins.

JAGUARS RUNNING GAME: Head coach Doug Marrone wants Jacksonville to be a physical, run-oriented team and he has a back in place in rookie Leonard Fournette to accomplish that. The fourth overall draft pick has a touchdown in each of his first two games and ranks fifth in the league with 140 rushing yards. His 40 rushing attempts are the second most in the NFL. Chris Ivory is Fournette’s primary backup. Bortles is a threat to scramble, as well.

EDGE: EVEN

***

RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: The Ravens are surrendering 85 rushing yards per game, which ranks a respectable 12th in the NFL. However, that’s probably more a function of their opponents abandoning the run over the first two games because they’ve been behind. The Ravens are allowing opposing ball carries to gain four yards per carry, more than defensive coordinator Dean Pees would like. Stopping the run-oriented Jaguars without Brandon Williams would be a big challenge. Carl Davis needs to play big.

JAGUARS RUSH DEFENSE: The Tennessee Titans ran all over the Jaguars last week with 179 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Expect the Ravens to test whether the Jaguars have shored up their run defense. After playing little as a rookie, Myles Jack has been all over the field so far this season with 20 tackles in two games. Tevin Smith plays alongside Jack as Paul Posluszny is no longer being used as an every-down linebacker.

EDGE: RAVENS

***

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: After two weeks, the Ravens have eight interceptions, two more than any other team, and eight sacks, tied for fourth in the NFL. Ravens defensive backs, though, acknowledge that they are committing way too many coverage breakdowns that will bite them against better teams. Rush linebacker Terrell Suggs, who has three sacks and two forced fumbles, draws rookie second-round tackle Cam Robinson. The Ravens will try to get after Jaguars mistake-prone quarterback Blake Bortles.

JAGUARS PASS DEFENSE: There’s a lot of talent with this group. A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey, a player the Ravens coveted in the 2016 draft, are one of the best cornerback duos in the league. Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson form a solid veteran safety tandem. Calais Campbell and former Maryland standout Yannick Ngakoue are explosive edge rushers and Malik Jackson gets penetration inside. The Jaguars sacked Houston Texans quarterbacks 10 times in Week 1 and are allowing just 160.5 passing yards per game.

EDGE: JAGUARS

***

RAVENS SPECIAL TEAMS: It hasn’t haunted them yet, but the Ravens are relying on so many young players on their coverage units. One such player, Bam Bradley, who was being counted on to help offset the loss of injured Albert McClellan, is done for the year. Sam Koch has put six of his 11 punts inside the 20-yard line. The Ravens have not been aggressive with their kick-return game in taking balls out of the end zone. Michael Campanaro is averaging seven yards per punt return.