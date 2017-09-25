Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

1) This humiliating performance can’t help but reset expectations for the season.

The Ravens will spend the coming week talking about how they must look forward, how one defeat — no matter how catastrophic — never defines a season.

Those who were around in 2012 might look back to their 43-13 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 7 of that Super Bowl season.

But this was a sobering all-systems failure for a team that fancies itself a playoff contender.

Give the Jaguars some credit. They’re more talented than they’ve been in a long time, especially on defense. But they also gave up 37 points at home the previous week. So these weren’t the 1985 Bears making the Ravens look like a high school team.

The Jaguars overwhelmed a tattered Baltimore offensive line in the first half, and Joe Flacco played perhaps his worst game as a professional quarterback. He moved uncomfortably, threw inaccurately and was even unlucky on a back-shoulder throw that bounced off Jeremy Maclin’s hands and became an interception.

We expect the defense to bail the Ravens out in these situations, but it was nearly as bad, lapsing in coverage and losing more battles than it won along the line of scrimmage. As a result, much-maligned Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played like Aaron Rodgers Jr.

In the first two weeks, the Ravens built early leads and buried their opponents beneath cascades of turnovers. The same thing happened in London, but it happened to them.

Was this just a weird snowball event, with injuries and bad bounces all slamming into them in the same 60 minutes?

Maybe. But with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town Sunday and a trip to Oakland looming the following week, a 2-3 start suddenly feels quite possible.

2) Donald Trump has created a new normal for the Ravens and the NFL.

The president tried to shove NFL players and owners into a corner when he said those who kneel in protest during the national anthem should be fired.

Whatever individual players might think about Colin Kaepernick or others who’ve knelt, Trump’s rhetoric wasn’t going to go unanswered.

These are proud men, raised on an ethic of pushing back when pushed.

Thirteen Ravens knelt during the anthem, including some of the strongest and most respected personalities on the team — Terrell Suggs, Mike Wallace, Tony Jefferson, C.J. Mosley. They were joined by the longtime face of the franchise, Ray Lewis. Others linked arms in solidarity.

Owner Steve Bisciotti, who’d said he was uncomfortable with Kaepernick’s methods of protest, issued a supportive statement, calling their actions “democracy in its highest form.”

The Ravens had been a conservative actor in this drama until Sunday. No member of the team had joined in Kaepernick’s protest, despite the fact that Freddie Gray’s death in police custody hit close to home. Bisciotti was lashed by Kaepernick’s supporters when the Ravens backed away from their interest in signing the quarterback last summer.

But Trump essentially dared them to protest, and they joined a wave of players and owners around the league who did just that.

Kaepernick began sitting during the anthem in hopes of calling attention to the inequality in our nation. What we saw on Sunday was broader. Players were essentially protesting to state their right to protest.

Lewis’ participation was particularly telling, given that he’d criticized Kaepernick for not sticking to football.

This standoff won’t end soon. Any thought that the NFL could exist outside our ongoing culture war is gone.

3) Without Marshal Yanda, the Ravens could be crippled by a subpar offensive line.

The Jaguars came in with a league-leading 11 sacks, so we knew they would offer a stiff test for a line suddenly bereft of its best player.

The Ravens failed that test starting with their first possession, when Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler raced around tight end Nick Boyle to slam Flacco to the ground.

CAPTION Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston talks about the Ravens' 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about being prepared and not being surprise with the Jaguars game plan. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about being prepared and not being surprise with the Jaguars game plan.

On the other side, Jacksonville’s star pass rusher, Calais Campbell, tortured Ronnie Stanley and anyone else who tried to block him. He reached the Ravens’ backfield almost at will as Flacco and Co. began the game with four straight three-and-outs.

The Jaguars actually sacked Flacco just twice, but that was in part because the Baltimore offense was so inept it hardly had the ball.

The Ravens’ rushing numbers — 134 yards and 5.4 yards a carry — ended up looking OK. But that was misleading, because they couldn’t run with any consistency in the first half, when the game was still competitive.

Jacksonville’s front-seven defenders were simply better than the men trying to block them.

The Ravens’ offensive line, weakened by injuries and the retirement of John Urschel, was worrisome even with Yanda on the field. Without him, the unit’s lack of high-end talent is a problem that could undermine the offense all season. The Ravens have scrambled to add fresh bodies but to no avail. Tony Bergstrom, who was expected to replace Yanda, apparently impressed the coaches so little that he was a healthy scratch Sunday.

Offensive line play is a problem for many teams around the league, so don’t expect Ozzie Newsome to conjure a savior from some unseen corner.