Instant analysis of Ravens' 47-3 win over the Bills

How our reporters saw the Ravens’ 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The only thing the Ravens could have asked for at M&T Bank Stadium was better weather. Otherwise, the Ravens' defense dominated, their offense looked in sync, and their veterans didn't have to play long ahead of Thursday's game in Cincinnati.

Mike Preston, columnist: Just about everyone thought the Ravens had improved this season, especially in the passing game, but we didn't know how much. We still don't know because the Buffalo Bills were terrible Sunday. Regardless, the Ravens did exactly what they needed to do. They beat up on a bad team and they did it convincingly. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw the ball well but more importantly he was mobile. He got all of his receivers involved in the game and took advantage of the Bills in the middle of the field. Defensively, the Ravens simply dominated Buffalo. They took running back LeSean McCoy out of the game early and forced quarterback Nathan Peterman to beat them. Overall, a great start for the Ravens. It could not have gone any better.

Childs Walker, reporter: The season debut couldn’t have gone much better. The Ravens’ passing offense retained its sizzle from the preseason, with Joe Flacco playing a sharp game despite the relentless rain. The defense overwhelmed a pair of young quarterbacks, which is what the Ravens have taught their fans to expect. We saw plenty of rookie Lamar Jackson, who served as a semi-regular decoy in the first half and led his first NFL touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to say if the Ravens will hold this form against quality opponents, because Buffalo was flat-out lousy on both sides of the ball. But playoff aspirants need to dominate bad teams, and the Ravens did that.