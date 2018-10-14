Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser a healthy scratch vs. Titans; DT Michael Pierce to play

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is a healthy scratch for the Ravens’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the first time the 2017 second-round draft pick will be inactive during his Ravens career.

Bowser has five tackles and no sacks in five games, and has struggled on special teams. Among Ravens outside linebackers, he has struggled to surpass Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, Tim Williams and Matthew Judon for playing time.

Also inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, cornerback Anthony Averett, defensive lineman-fullback Patrick Ricard, center Hroniss Grasu and defensive tackle Zach Sieler. All but Averett (hamstring) are healthy scratches.

The Ravens cheerleaders perform in 2018.

Defensive tackles Willie Henry and Michael Pierce are both available for the first time this season. Henry missed the Ravens’ first four games before returning to their game last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Pierce was sidelined with a foot injury in Cleveland and was limited in practice Friday.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones (Gilman), who was claimed off waivers Monday with the release of wide receiver-returner Tim White, will make his Ravens debut Sunday. Running back Gus Edwards, promoted off the practice squad after third-stringer De’Lance Turner was designated for injured reserve, also will be in uniform.

CAPTION Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens running back Alex Collins talks about sticking to the game plan and staying consistent should lead to a successful outcome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens veteran Marshal Yanda on going up against Titans defensive coordinator and former coach Dean Pees. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer