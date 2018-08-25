Ravens notes: Tight end Hayden Hurst confirms surgery will delay debut

Ravens rookie tight end Hayden Hurst confirmed Saturday that he will miss “a few short weeks” with an injury.

On Friday, the 25th birthday of the No. 25 overall draft pick, NFL Network reported Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot and would undergo a procedure that day. The reported timetable for his recovery is three to four weeks.

“Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes and well wishes on my surgery,” Hurst wrote on Twitter. “Not the best birthday present/news I’ve ever received but I’ll be back stronger in a few short weeks! Sorry Raven Nation for the delay but I will rehab and work harder than ever to be back in the best shape imaginable and to make this season a special one. Much Love.”

Hurst’s injury is another complication in the Ravens’ crowded tight end competition. The Ravens return veterans Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle, who started a combined 19 games last season, and drafted Mark Andrews in the third round.

Vince Mayle, Nick Keizer and Darren Waller also have impressed coaches at various times throughout the preseason.

Family tragedy

Bobbi Engram, the daughter of Ravens wide receivers coach Bobby Engram, died Saturday morning, the team announced. Bobbi had sickle cell disease, a hereditary blood disorder that makes red blood cells change shape and can cause health problems.

Bobbi, 20, was a student at Towson University. Bobby and his wife, Deanna, have another daughter, Phoebe, and two sons, Dean and Trey.

“The Ravens Family extends deepest sympathy and prayers to Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram, his wife Deanna and their children on the passing this morning of daughter, Bobbi,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

