Fewer than half of Ravens' projected starters in uniform for Hall of Fame Game

As expected, fewer than half of the Ravens’ projected starters suited up for Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears.

Among the players out of uniform were quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, four members of the starting secondary and the newly signed receiving trio of Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV.

On the offensive side, the projected starters in uniform were center Matt Skura, left guard Alex Lewis and tight end Nick Boyle. Fellow veteran tight end Maxx Williams joined them, as did the team’s two first-round draft picks in the 2018 draft, tight end Hayden Hurst and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On the defensive side, defensive tackle Willie Henry and defensive end Brent Urban were in uniform, as were linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Matthew Judon and second-year cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Back-up nose tackle Michael Pierce was also in uniform.

