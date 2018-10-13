Ravens promote RB Gus Edwards to active roster; RB De'Lance Turner on injured reserve

The Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve added practice squad running back Gus Edwards to their active roster and placed running back De’Lance Turner on injured reserve.

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Edwards’ promotion was likely, and Turner was later ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury.

But the rookie’s injured reserve designation could effectively end his season. Under NFL rules, just two players per team team are eligible to return after spending eight weeks on IR. The Ravens placed running back Kenneth Dixon on IR after Week 1 and cornerback Maurice Canady after Week 2.

Turner has one carry for 4 yards and two catches for 17 yards over four games this season. Edwards, an undrafted rookie from Rutgers, had a team-high 53 carries for 174 yards in the preseason.

