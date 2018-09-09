Ravens deactivate Robert Griffin III vs. Bills; Lamar Jackson to back up Joe Flacco

Robert Griffin III was onto something.

Two days after acknowledging that he might be inactive for games, the quarterback was deactivated by the Ravens for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Rookie Lamar Jackson will back up starter Joe Flacco.

Despite making the team last Saturday and giving the Ravens three quarterbacks on the active roster for the first time since 2009, Griffin, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year, would have been pressed to find playing time with Flacco and Jackson, the organization’s second of two first-round picks in April’s NFL draft and the 2016 Heisman winner, in the fold.

The Ravens also scratched defensive tackles Willie Henry and rookie Zach Sieler, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley and rookie cornerback Darious Williams. Henry (hernia surgery) and Hurst (stress fracture in foot) had already been ruled out Friday.

Cornerback Maurice Canady and rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young are available to play. Canady missed the final three games of the preseason after straining a muscle in his thigh Aug. 17 in a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Overcoming a questionable tag, Canady fortifies an outside cornerback group missing Jimmy Smith (four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy) and Stanley Jean-Baptiste (broken right arm).

Young had also been ruled questionable after suffering a left knee contusion in the final preseason game against the Washington Redskins on Aug. 30. Young adds to an inside linebacker corps that includes starters C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor and rookie Chris Board.

The Bills made a surprise move in deactivating cornerback Vontae Davis, who had been projected as the starter but was still trying to rebound from a torn groin sustained last season while with the Colts. Phillip Gaines will start alongside Tre’Davious White.

Buffalo also scratched tight end Khari Lee, cornerback Ryan Lewis, rookie wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (knee), offensive tackle Conor McDermott, linebacker Julian Stanford (nose) and rookie guard Wyatt Teller.

