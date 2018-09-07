Maurice Canady, Kenny Young questionable for Ravens’ opener

The Ravens will open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium with a largely healthy roster.

Only two players in cornerback Maurice Canady (thigh) and rookie inside linebacker Kenny Young (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable, according to the team’s final injury report of the week. Canady was limited in practice for the third consecutive day, while Young participated fully for the second straight day.

Their availability could be critical. Young is competing with Patrick Onwuasor for the right to start at weak-side linebacker next to middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, while Canady is the third outside cornerback behind starters Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey.

As expected, the team ruled out defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery) and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (stress fracture in foot). Neither player practiced at all this week.

Buffalo is similarly healthy. Although rookie wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) has been ruled out, backup middle linebacker Julian Sanford (nose) is questionable after practicing on a limited basis the past two days. Starting outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session and was removed from the injury report.

