Ravens losing their free agents as lineup holes keep adding up

The Ravens spent the day before the official start of free agency saying goodbye to several of their key players and watching other potential acquisitions head elsewhere. By Wednesday evening, they had a little more salary cap flexibility but a few more major holes on their roster and growing questions about how they're going to fill them.

A day after letting go of reserve defensive backs Shareece Wright and Kendrick Lewis, the Ravens terminated the contract of outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil, an expected move given the edge rusher's age (33), declining sack numbers and escalating salary cap figure.

They also learned that two of their top three free agents almost certainly will not return, a damaging yet not totally surprising blow in their attempt to better their roster following an 8-8 campaign. Three-year starting right tackle Rick Wagner is poised to sign with the Detroit Lions and fullback Kyle Juszczyk will join the San Francisco 49ers after 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to NFL Network, Wagner, 27, will make more than $9 million per season, becoming the second-highest-paid right tackle in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson, who makes $11.25 per year in a contract that covers his expected move to left tackle.

Per ESPN, Juszczyk, 26 next month, will sign a five-year, $21 million deal with the 49ers. The $5.25 million per year on his expected deal is more than double of any fullback in the NFL and suggests that the 49ers plan to use Juszczyk in more of an H-back role.

The Ravens are still hopeful that they can re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams, the team's top offseason priority, but they've been unable to meet his asking price to this point.

The Ravens had hoped to re-sign the "Big Three" but it had become clear in recent days that the price tag on each would make that difficult. Still, Wednesday had to be a difficult day with three players they drafted and developed all but moving on, and the Ravens deciding to part ways with a popular and well-respected player in Dumervil to create much-needed salary cap space.

By releasing Dumervil, the Ravens created $6 million in salary cap space, while absorbing $2.375 million in dead money. Dumervil, who is one sack shy of 100 for his career, had been set to enter the final season of a five-year, $26 million contract, signed in 2013.

"Elvis Dumervil has been a leader for us on and off the field," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement released by the team. "He has made a positive impression on our franchise, and we have been fortunate to have him as a Raven. We respect his professionalism and the way he plays the game, in addition to his extensive charitable efforts that have greatly impacted our Baltimore community and his parents' native country of Haiti."

Newsome said that the Ravens haven't ruled out re-signing Dumervil. For now, the plan is to give young pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Matthew Judon more snaps going forward. Rush linebacker Terrell Suggs, 34, is expected to return for his 15th season, and the Ravens will likely add at least one edge rusher in the draft because improving the pass rush is a stated offseason priority.

Dumervil had three sacks, 11 tackles and two forced fumbles while being limited to just eight games after an offseason in which he had Achilles surgery. In four seasons with the Ravens, Dumervil had 35 ½ sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

When he and Suggs were healthy, they were the destructive edge-rushing tandem that the Ravens hoped they would become. The two combined for 29 sacks in 2014, with Dumervil setting a team record with 17. However, injuries limited both players in recent seasons, and Dumervil had just nine sacks over his past two seasons.

In a post on his Twitter account, Dumervil thanked team officials and said, "Although we didn't reach our goal of winning a championship, I will never forget my time as a Raven."

Dumervil's release leaves the Ravens with about $15 million of salary cap space heading into the market opening Thursday afternoon. The Ravens are still working to create more space, and those efforts have led them to ask tight end Dennis Pitta to take a pay cut, according to sources. It's unclear whether the two sides will be able to work something out.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on the five-year, $32.5 million deal he signed before the 2014 season. He's due to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2017 and he carries a salary cap hit of $7.7 million. That was the sixth highest cap number on the team and also the sixth highest among NFL tight ends.

In cutting him, the Ravens would create $3.3 million in salary cap space. However, they also will have to absorb $4.4 million in dead money on the cap.

The Ravens could also decide to move on or request a pay cut from tight end Benjamin Watson, center Jeremy Zuttah, cornerback Kyle Arrington and safety Lardarius Webb. Webb's status likely depends on the team's pursuit of Arizona Cardinals free agent safety Tony Jefferson. According to sources, the Ravens are trying to sign Jefferson, the top safety due to hit the open market, and pair him with Weddle. If they're able to pull that off —Jefferson has other suitors, including the Cleveland Browns — Webb would almost certainly either be released or asked to take a pay cut.