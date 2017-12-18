Happy 'they didn't break me' on read option, Flacco reaches end zone on Ravens' next series

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had his first rushing touchdown in a span of 15 games with a 2-yard run with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter Sunday in the Ravens’ 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

He had nearly scored with his legs on the Ravens’ previous drive while giving his team some anxious moments in the process.

Flacco kept the ball on a read-option play on first down from the Browns’ 4-yard line early in the second quarter. He picked up 3 yards before he was leveled by linebacker Christian Kirksey, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive back Mike Jordan as he tried to get into the end zone.

“I was just happy they didn't break me on the little read option,” Flacco joked after the game.

His touchdown on the next drive was much easier as he went untouched into the end zone.

“I've run a handful of those, but it's been a while. That one was wide open,” Flacco said. “There's nothing sweeter than that.”

