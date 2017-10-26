Ravens rout Dolphins, 40-0, but lose starting quarterback Joe Flacco to a concussion

For the first time in several weeks, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco looked comfortable. He was going through his reads, moving around fluidly in the pocket and finding open receivers. On the Ravens’ second drive, he made one of his best throws all season, dropping the ball in between Miami Dolphins defensive backs Bobby McCain and Nate Allen and into the arms of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin for a 34-yard touchdown.

However, Flacco’s night came to a premature end late in the second quarter on a vicious and illegal hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso. As he slid feet first first to complete a 9-yard run, Flacco was struck in the head by a flying forearm delivered by Alonso. The blow knocked Flacco’s helmet off and left him getting up woozily with blood dripping from his left ear.

Flacco went straight to the locker room with team medical personnel and he was ruled out of the game at halftime with a concussion. His condition marred the Ravens’ best all-around performances of the season as they embarrassed the Dolphins, 40-0, in front of an announced 70,408 at chilly M&T Bank Stadium.

Maclin and Benjamin Watson caught touchdown passes, wide receiver Chris Moore recovered a fumble for another score, Alex Collins rushed for a career-high 113 yards and the Ravens’ defense scored twice with C.J. Mosley returning an interception 63 yards for a touchdown, and Jimmy Smith scoring on a 50-yard return.

The Ravens defense, which entered the game ranked 32nd against the run, shut down Dolphins workhorse back Jay Ajayi. His first carry went for 21 yards and his final 12 carries gained just 2 yards. They also made life difficult on veteran Matt Moore, who got the start with Jay Cutler dealing with cracked ribs.

It was the Ravens’ second shutout this season. In their past two matchups with the Dolphins, the Ravens have outscored the AFC East team 78-6

With the win, the Ravens improved to 4-4 while the Dolphins fell to 4-3 and saw their three-game winning streak end in emphatic fashion. .

The Ravens face the Dolphins in primetime on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are 3-4 entering the game, while the Dolphins are 4-2.

The victory was just the Ravens second in the past five games and it prevents their first three-game home losing streak since the 2007 season, Brian Billick’s last at the helm of the team. However, it came at quite a cost as tight end Vince Mayle was forced from the game with a concussion in the first quarter and starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley injured his shoulder in the third. He returned to the game.

However, Flacco’s status will loom over the team before they play its next game Nov. 5 at the Tennessee Titans. It’s believed to be his first reported concussion in his 10-year NFL career, and it came at a time where he was in the midst of one of his best performances during an extremely disappointing season.

Flacco entered the game 5-0 in his career against the Dolphins and in those five games, he completed 72.2 percent of his passes, threw nine touchdown passes compared with three interceptions and compiled a 109.5 quarterback rating.

In the Ravens’ 38-6 walloping of Miami last December, Flacco completed 36 of 47 passes for 381 yards, four touchdown passes and one interception. He hasn’t found that form since and he entered Thursday’s game with a chance to become the first quarterback since former Oakland Raiders bust JaMarcus Russell in 2009 to start his team’s first eight games and have under 250 yards passing each game.

Who knows whether Flacco would have eclipsed that mark Thursday, but he was certainly on track. When he was knocked out of the game at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter, Flacco had completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. That was good for a 107.9 quarterback rating, his highest of the season.

After the Ravens got one first down and then punted on their first drive, they took over on the Dolphins 40-yard line on their ensuing possession. On third-and-4 from the 34, Flacco hit Maclin in between two defenders for the touchdown. It was Flacco’s sixth touchdown pass on the season and three of them have been to Maclin, who returned after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when Justin Tucker converted from 55 yards. The seven-play, 35-yard drive was sparked by some hard running by Collins and Buck Allen.

Tucker hit from 48 yards on the Ravens’ next drive, making it a 13-0 game. When the Ravens got the ball back after Cody Parkey’s miss of a 50-yard field goal, they were looking for the early knockout blow. Instead, it was Flacco who knocked out of the game on the drive.

He hit Maclin for 13 yards on the first play of the drive and then found Collins out of the backfield for a 27 yard gain on the next play. On third-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 20-yard line, Flacco didn’t see anybody immediately open but he did spot an open running lane off right tackle.

He took off and then slid down right at the 11-yard line when Alonso came flying in, drawing the unnecessary roughness penalty. Ravens center Ryan Jensen immediately went after Alonso and drove him the ground. Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh then jumped into the mix. Ravens coach John Harbaugh screamed in Alonso’s direction from the sideline.