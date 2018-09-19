Ravens fined by NFL for violating on-field communication policy in preseason

The Ravens were fined Wednesday by the NFL for improper use of headset-equipped helmets by multiple players during games in the preseason.

The team was docked $200,000 for violating the league’s Coach-to-Player Communications policy, according to the NFL Network. The rule prohibits multiple players from being on the field at the same time with the communication devices.

The organization did not dispute the penalty, saying in a written statement, “The Ravens’ equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the preseason. Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time.”

The disciplinary action comes three months after the team was forced to forfeit two organized workouts and was fined because it had violated league rules governing contact during offseason drills. That marked the second time in three years and third time since 2010 that the Ravens had lost offseason practices for violating workout rules regarding physical contact.

In 2010, the Ravens had to cancel an offseason camp after the NFL Players Association lodged a complaint over the intensity and tempo of drills conducted at their offseason workouts, as well as the length of time players spent at the team's facility.

Two years ago, Harbaugh was fined $137,223 and the Ravens were docked $343,057 and three OTAs for having rookies in full pads for the start of a minicamp practice. The Ravens maintained they didn’t believe the rules governing OTAs — no full pads, no live contact — also applied to rookie minicamps.

