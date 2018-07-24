Ravens to release more passes for fans to attend training camp in Owings Mills

For all Ravens fans whose internet was too slow, or just plain missed the first parking pass drop for the team’s training camp in June, there’s a second chance.
Additional parking passes to attend the remaining training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center will become available at 3 p.m. today, the Ravens announced Tuesday.
This doesn’t mean cars will have to park down the street or squeeze into spots that didn’t previously exist to fit — the Ravens staff examined the training facility’s new layout and determined more passes could be given out.
Fans can go to baltimoreravens.com/trainingcamp or the Ravens mobile app to reserve a pass, which will be doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis.