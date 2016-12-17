Three stats as Ravens host Eagles

The Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles have met just four times with the latter earning a 2-1-1 record. But the Eagles' two wins took place in Philadelphia, while the Ravens are 1-0-1 in Baltimore. The Eagles have dropped six consecutive road games this season and last won away from Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 19 at the Chicago Bears. The Ravens are one of 11 teams that have won at least five games at home, and are 13-7 at home in December under coach John Harbaugh and 33-15 in franchise history.

Here are three stats to keep in mind before Sunday's 1 p.m. game at M&T Bank Stadium.

2: Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL to return two kickoffs for touchdowns and leads the league in kick return average at 28.6 yards. But the team has since lost the two players who scored on those returns in Wendell Smallwood (knee, placed on injured reserve) and Josh Huff (arrested on gun and marijuana charges, released).

2nd, 3rd: The NFL ranking for penalties for the Ravens and Eagles, respectively. The Ravens have committed 107 penalties, while Philadelphia is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins with 105.

4: The Eagles rank fourth in the league in red-zone defense, surrendering touchdowns on just 46.3 percent of opponents' chances (19 of 41). That might not bode well for the Ravens, who rank 17th in red-zone offense at 55.9 percent (19 of 34).

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun