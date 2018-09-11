What a Rush: Ravens marching band member goes viral for bravura air drumming

What’s better than a 54-year-old guy just killing it on the drums? How about a 54-year-old on air drums?

A 23-second clip of Baltimore’s Marching Ravens member Pete Zirpolo jamming out to Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” during Sunday’s Ravens-Buffalo Bills game has been viewed over 5.3 million times since Rochester, N.Y., sports anchor Prescott Rossi shared the clip Monday night on Twitter.

Zirpolo told the Ravens' team website that he grew up a drummer, playing in a couple of bands through high school. In the Ravens' marching band, he's handled the cymbals and sousaphone and now is the Marching Ravens' vice president, overseeing budgetary and logistical matters.

Rush, of course, is his favorite band. And now Rush is a fan of his.

